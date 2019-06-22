Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Qatari Emir to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit today

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will be arriving in Islamabad at 6pm today (Saturday) on a two-day official visit.

The Emir is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials of the Qatari government. He will be welcomed at the Noor Khan Airbase by the prime minister.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit and discuss a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

MoUs are expected to be signed during his trip for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

In a statement, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said the visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. He said the visit will establish a future partnership-based relationship between the two countries.

He said the Emir will discuss bilateral relations as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern with the premier and president.

As part of security for the Emir’s visit, the Red Zone in Islamabad has been sealed. For two days, the Metro Bus Service and hiking trails will also remain closed. Over 1,000 security personnel are on duty.

