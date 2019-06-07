Qamar Zaman Kaira advises PTI government to mend its ways

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to mend its ways.

The opposition doesn’t want to topple the government, he said while speaking to media in Faisalabad on Friday.

He remarked that the government won’t be allowed to do ‘damadam mast qalandar’ in said in reference to the government doing what it pleases. “We will stage protests outside and inside assemblies for Pakistan’s stability.”

He said that the opposition parties have contacted the government to help bring the country out of its economic crisis. “They refused our offer saying that we are seeking an NRO,” he added.

