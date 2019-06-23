Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad

1 min ago
 

Photo: Guddu Film Archives/Facebook

Punjabi actor Anjuman tied the knot with director and producer Lucky Ali in a private ceremony. 

The wedding was held on June 17. This is the actor’s second marriage.

The function was attended by the couple’s relatives, and friends.

Her husband gifted her a house and a vehicle.

She has three kids from her previous marriage. Her first husband was killed in 2013.

Her career spanned more than 20 years during which she appeared in 300 films. Some of her famous movies include Waadey Ki Zanjeer (1979), Sher Khan (1981), Chan Varyam (1981) and Sala Sahib (1981).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
anjuman Punjabi actor
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Film actress Anjuman’s husband shot dead in Lahore
6 years ago
6 years ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.