Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad

Punjabi actor Anjuman tied the knot with director and producer Lucky Ali in a private ceremony.

The wedding was held on June 17. This is the actor’s second marriage.

The function was attended by the couple’s relatives, and friends.

Her husband gifted her a house and a vehicle.

She has three kids from her previous marriage. Her first husband was killed in 2013.

Her career spanned more than 20 years during which she appeared in 300 films. Some of her famous movies include Waadey Ki Zanjeer (1979), Sher Khan (1981), Chan Varyam (1981) and Sala Sahib (1981).

