‘Punjab to import Brazilian cows to increase milk production’

Livestock minister says it will be an experiment

“I have identified an animal,” Dareshak told SAMAA TV on Thursday. “There is a cow in Brazil called Gyr.”The livestock minister said that he had studied the Gyr cow and would bring some of them to Pakistan for an experiment. “We studied that it is productive in summers,” he said.In the last decade or two, Dareshak has remained a part of almost every political party. He said that there is a culture of contesting the elections independently in his villages.The livestock minister said that they contest the elections independently and join the ruling party to serve their areas.Dareshak is also close to Jahangir Tareen, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has power to make important decisions. There are reports that Tareen is looking for candidates to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.“I regularly meet Jahangir Tareen. I like him,” Dareshak said when he was asked if he is being considered for the Punjab CM’s slot. “I became the finance minister when I was 25,” he said, adding that he will try to fulfill every responsibility he is given by the party.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram