Punjab minister says Patriata’s chairlift is ‘not for the poor’

The government has increased the price of Patriata’s chairlift from Rs150 to Rs600.

The chairlift at the hill station is a major tourist attraction.

Punjab Tourist Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that the prices have been increased to make the tourist industry more profitable. “Tourism is an industry and we can’t subsidise rates of tourist attractions,” he remarked. He said that the chairlift is “not for the poor”.

The tourists were irked by the government’s decision to increase the prices.

“There is such a long queue for the chairlift and the authorities haven’t even made any preparations for placing water coolers here,” said a tourist. “I have come with my family from Faisalabad.”

The people even staged a protest and requested PM Imran Khan to take notice and bring down the prices for the chairlift.

