Punjab govt presents Rs2.3 trillion budget in assembly

The Punjab government presented a Rs2,300.6 billion budget in the assembly on Friday.

The government has allocated Rs350 billion for development projects across the province. A sum of Rs382.9 billion has been allocated for education and Rs308.5 for health.

An amount of Rs149.3 billion has been allocated to the agriculture sector. The government has allocated Rs1.5 billion for the Insaf School Program which will benefit 50,000 out of school children.

An amount of Rs3.5 billion has been allocated to revamp hospitals across the province.

Following in the footsteps of the federal government, the provincial cabinet has agreed to voluntarily cut salaries by 10%.

An amount of Rs3 billion has been allocated for the construction of the secretariat in South Punjab.

You can read the budget document here.