Punjab govt not allowing Maryam to meet Nawaz: PML-N

The Punjab government is not giving Maryam Nawaz permission to meet her father Nawaz Sharif in jail, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday.

The PML-N spokesperson claimed that the Punjab government is not allowing Maryam Nawaz to see her father because it wants to please Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The “selected prime minister” can’t force his opponents to bow down before him by maligning them, she added.

In a statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the Punjab government to give Maryam Nawaz permission to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail.