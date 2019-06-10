PTM’s Gulalai Ismail arrested in Peshawar

PTM’s Gulalai Ismail was arrested by the Koral police in Peshawar on Monday.

Two cases have been registered against her in Islamabad under the anti-terrorism act for delivering ‘anti-state’ speeches.

In a tweet on June 4, her father, Professor Mohammad Ismail, said their home was raided on June 3 “by a large contingent of male police and security agencies before iftari.”

He said they took away his mobile phone and his wife’s and the CCTV system.

“They had no court order and didn’t give me any receipt of taking away these things. They were threatening me to be taken away,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gulalai, a Pashtun and women’s rights activist, was in 2017 awarded the ‘Reach all Women in War’ Anna Politovskaya Award.

She co-founded a non-governmental organisation, Aware Girls, with sister Saba Ismail in 2002. The organisation aims to strengthen the leadership skills of young people, especially women and girls, enabling them to act as agents of change for women empowerment and peace building.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: