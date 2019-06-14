HOME > News

PTI’s Punjab forestry minister arrested by NAB

1 hour ago

File photo: Sibtain Khan (L) shares stage with PM Imran Khan during a pre-election rally in Mianwali.

NAB arrested on Friday PTI’s Punjab Forest Minister Sibtain Khan for allegedly illegally  awarding contracts to his favourite companies, NAB officials said.

Sibtain Khan belongs to PM Imran Khan’s hometown, Mianwali.  He was elected from Mianwali PP-88 in the 2018 elections.

According to NAB officials, Sibtain illegally awarded contracts of 500 tonnes of raw iron in Chiniot in 2007 as the minister of mines and minerals in Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s Punjab government.

He will be presented before an accountability court tomorrow.

