PTI’s former Punjab minister remanded into NAB custody

Former Punjab forestry, fisheries and wildlife minister Sibtain Khan was remanded in NAB custody on a 10-day physical remand on Saturday.

He resigned from his position after being arrested on Friday in a corruption case. His resignation was sent to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

According to NAB officials, Khan illegally awarded contracts of 500 tons of raw iron in Chiniot in 2007 during his tenure as minister of mines and minerals in Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s Punjab government. He was previously a member of the PML-Q before joining the PTI.

Khan is from to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hometown of Mianwali and was elected from Mianwali’s PP-88 in the 2018 elections.

