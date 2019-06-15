HOME > News

PTI’s former Punjab minister remanded into NAB custody

2 hours ago

File photo: Sibtain Khan (L) shares stage with PM Imran Khan (R) during a pre-election rally in Mianwali.

Former Punjab forestry, fisheries and wildlife minister Sibtain Khan was remanded in NAB custody on a 10-day physical remand on Saturday.

He resigned from his position after being arrested on Friday in a corruption case. His resignation was sent to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Related: PTI’s Punjab forestry minister arrested by NAB

According to NAB officials, Khan illegally awarded contracts of 500 tons of raw iron in Chiniot in 2007 during his tenure as minister of mines and minerals in Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s Punjab government. He was previously a member of the PML-Q before joining the PTI.

Khan is from to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hometown of Mianwali and was elected from Mianwali’s PP-88 in the 2018 elections.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
NAB PTI Sibtain Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
NAB, pti, sibtain khan, forests, pti minister, corruption, punjab forests minister, punjab mines minister, pml-q
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.