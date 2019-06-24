Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

PTI wants Faryal Talpur disqualified as an MPA

4 hours ago
 

The PTI filed on Monday a disqualification reference against PPP MPA Faryal Talpur in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The application for Talpur’s disqualification was filed by PTI MPAs Arsalan Taj and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Related: NAB arrests MPA Faryal Talpur over corruption charges

The application stated that Talpur has not declared three properties she owns in her nomination papers. They have also requested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to initiate action against her.

Talpur was elected from PS-10 Larkana and was arrested by NAB on June 14 in the fake accounts and money laundering case.

