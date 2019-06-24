PTI wants Faryal Talpur disqualified as an MPA

The PTI filed on Monday a disqualification reference against PPP MPA Faryal Talpur in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The application for Talpur’s disqualification was filed by PTI MPAs Arsalan Taj and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The application stated that Talpur has not declared three properties she owns in her nomination papers. They have also requested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to initiate action against her.

Talpur was elected from PS-10 Larkana and was arrested by NAB on June 14 in the fake accounts and money laundering case.

