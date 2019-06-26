PTI suspends membership of Karachi leader for assaulting a journalist

The PTI suspended on Wednesday the membership of its Karachi leader Masroor Ali Sial for assaulting a journalist on a TV talk show.

Dr Sial had assaulted Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Khan Faran during a talk show on Monday.

Arshad Dar, the PTI secretary-general, issued a show-cause notice to Dr Sial, asking him to explain his position within 14 days. His case has been referred to the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline for necessary disciplinary action.

“Your behaviour has badly damaged the image of the party and created uproar in the journalist community,” the notice said.

The action against Dr Sial comes a day after KPC barred PTI leaders from entering the club for three days.

The KPC’s governing body had warned that journalist unions would launch a protest against the ruling party if it doesn’t terminate Dr Sial’s membership.

