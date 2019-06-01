HOME > Government

PTI minister’s sister appointed NACTA director

2 hours ago

A file photo of a meeting at the NACTA office

Shabnam Gul, the sister of Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, has been appointed director of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) for three years.

Shabnam was working as an assistant professor at the Lahore College for Women University and was sent to NACTA as a Grade-19 officer on deputation.

Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology, took to Twitter to defend her appointment and said “she is a PhD in terrorism and FATA and [was] selected after interviews”.

According to a Dawn article from 2007, Punjab University disqualified Shabnam and cancelled her studentship as a researcher in the MPhil programme on charges of plagiarism. This means she was not allowed to teach at the university in the future.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
nacta zartaj gul


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
zartaj gul, shabnam gul, nacta, fawad chauhdhry
 
MOST READ
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.