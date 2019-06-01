PTI minister’s sister appointed NACTA director

Shabnam Gul, the sister of Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, has been appointed director of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) for three years.

Shabnam was working as an assistant professor at the Lahore College for Women University and was sent to NACTA as a Grade-19 officer on deputation.

Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology, took to Twitter to defend her appointment and said “she is a PhD in terrorism and FATA and [was] selected after interviews”.

According to a Dawn article from 2007, Punjab University disqualified Shabnam and cancelled her studentship as a researcher in the MPhil programme on charges of plagiarism. This means she was not allowed to teach at the university in the future.

