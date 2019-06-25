PTI leaders can’t enter KPC for the next three days

The Karachi Press Club announced on Tuesday that it will not allow PTI leaders to enter the club for three days. The announcement comes a day after a party leader assaulted a senior journalist on a television talk show.

Dr Masroor Sial, a PTI leader in Karachi, assaulted KPC President Imtiaz Khan Faran during a talk show on Monday.

According to a press release, the KPC’s governing body warned that the journalist unions will launch a protest against the ruling party if it doesn’t terminate the membership of Dr Sial.

The KPC has urged press clubs across the country to bar the PTI leaders from entering the clubs for the next three days to express solidarity with their colleagues in Karachi.

