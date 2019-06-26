PTI govt will collapse itself, assesses Maryam

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will collapse itself, says PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. The party, she believes, will not need to make any efforts to topple the government.

Maryam was speaking to reporters after an All Parties Conference (APC) of the joint opposition on Wednesday. The APC was presided over by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader said that in her opinion, the incumbent government should not be accepted, for as long as it stayed in power, the situation in the country would remain chaotic.

“God forbid, might it not happen, that Pakistan reaches a point of no return,” Maryam said.

She also hinted at the removal of the Senate chairperson. “The government with a fake mandate will be shaken by removing the Senate chairperson,” she said.

The PML-N vice president also criticised the ruling PTI for weakening of the rupee against the dollar.

“The US dollar is strengthening every day while the foreign debts have increased by Rs14 billion in June alone,” she said. “The people are suffering because of the new budget. Their lives have turned into a hell due to the hike in prices of electricity, gas and flour,” she said.

Maryam pointed to discontinuation of provision of free medicines to hospitals, questioning whether the people should get themselves treated or pay the fees of their children.

Responding to a question about rifts within her party, she said, “Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and I are one. There are no differences [among us]”.

The PML-N president said the entire party has full confidence in Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

“We may differ with each other, but a decision is made by the leadership, which is accepted whole-heartedly,” she concluded.

