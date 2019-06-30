Sunday, June 30, 2019  | 26 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Geopolitics

Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan this autumn

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Pakistan this autumn.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be undertaking the trip on its official Twitter account. The exact details of their trip have not been disclosed yet.

This will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla visited the country.

Queen Elizabeth has visited in 1961 and 1997 and Princess Diana traveled to Pakistan on a solo trip in 1991.

