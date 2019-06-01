President grants Eid remission for prisoners

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved special remission to prisoners ahead of Eidul Fitr on advice of the prime minister.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the special remission from 45 to 90 days has been announced for all prisoners, except those convicted for murder, espionage and anti-state activities.

People facing imprisonment on charges of sectarianism, rape, robbery, kidnapping and abduction or involved in culpable homicide and terrorist activities and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946, will also not be entitled to the remission.

