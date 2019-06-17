HOME > Politics

PPP’s Punjab leadership doesn’t trust PML-N: Lateef Khosa

15 mins ago

File photo: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz in a iftar dinner hosted by the PPP in Islamabad.

The PPP leadership in Punjab has reservations over the party’s relationship with the PML-N, former Punjab governor Lateef Khosa said Monday.

“There is a lack of trust between the PPP and the PML-N,” Khosa, a close aide of former president Zardari, said.

The PPP leader said that the PML-N didn’t keep its promises after the two parties signed the charter of democracy.

The PPP leader’s comments come a day after party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Bilawal said that no party can solve all the issues alone. Maryam Nawaz is bringing a new style of leadership to the PML-N, he added.

“We have to think about the long-term,” the PPP chairman said. “We have to build trust.”

It wasn’t a first meeting between the two leaders. Earlier in Ramazan, Bilawal hosted Maryam and other opposition leaders for an iftar dinner at Bilawal House in Islamabad. They decided to hold an All Parties Conference in which they are expected to announce their plan of action to tackle government policies.

