PPP wants Zardari to attend today’s budget session

3 hours ago

The Pakistan Peoples Party wants former president Asif Ali Zardari to attend today’s budget session in the National Assembly.

Zardari has been remanded into NAB custody for 10 days in an inquiry pertaining to money laundering. He was arrested from outside his house on Monday.

PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he wrote to the speaker Asad Qaiser for issuing a production order for the former president.

“Zardari is an important member of the parliament and today the budget will be presented in the assembly,” he said. “I think the House will be incomplete without his presence.”

He remarked that we have to strengthen the parliamentary system.

“Zardari is even present in Islamabad and he has cooperated with NAB at every stage of the investigation,” he added.

