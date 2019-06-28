Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Power supply to KMC building disconnected over unpaid bills

7 mins ago
 

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar in his office on June 28, 2019. Photo: Sohail Rab Khan

K-Electric disconnected on Friday power supply to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building.

KE said that the KMC owed it Rs580 million for 71 power connections. It only, however, disconnected five connections over non-payment of Rs3.31 million in dues.

The power utility company said that it would not restore power to the KMC building until the bills are paid.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that generators at the KMC building can’t bear the load of the offices.

The mayor claimed that the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to pay KMC’s electricity bills. Akhtar said that revenue generating departments of the local government have been taken over by the provincial government.

K Electric kmc
 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
