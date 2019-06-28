Power supply to KMC building disconnected over unpaid bills

K-Electric disconnected on Friday power supply to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building.

KE said that the KMC owed it Rs580 million for 71 power connections. It only, however, disconnected five connections over non-payment of Rs3.31 million in dues.

The power utility company said that it would not restore power to the KMC building until the bills are paid.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that generators at the KMC building can’t bear the load of the offices.

The mayor claimed that the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to pay KMC’s electricity bills. Akhtar said that revenue generating departments of the local government have been taken over by the provincial government.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.