Polio drive continues for the third day in Balochistan

37 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The anti-polio campaign continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in 13 districts of Balochistan.

According to Balochistan’s Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Rashid Razzaq, more than 13 million children under five were immunised and given drops of vitamin A. More than 5,000 medical teams were constituted for the campaign.

Related: Another polio case surfaces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla

A catch-up campaign will also be launched for the remaining districts.

Fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the teams.

The government launched a countrywide polio immunisation campaign on June 17. It started from Sindh and selected districts of Punjab and Balochistan.

