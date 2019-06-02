Police arrest murder suspect from airport

The police arrested a man wanted in for the murder of three Charsadda brothers.

He was taken into custody from the Islamabad airport. He returned from Malaysia on Saturday.

The police said that they have blocked the CNICs and accounts of the suspects.

The prime suspect, Nadir, is accused of killing three brothers over a property dispute and then escaping abroad.

A joint investigation team has been formed for the arrest of the suspects.

