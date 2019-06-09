Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 5 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
PML-N workers celebrate Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore arrival
PIA offloads 37 passengers after woman mistakenly opens emergency exit
Firdous Ashiq Awan serves Rana Sanaullah Rs2b defamation notice
No space for welfare organisations, ambulances on Karachi’s footpaths
News
PML-N workers celebrate Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore arrival
Samaa Digital
27 mins ago
He reached Lahore Sunday morning
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan Sunday morning and was greeted by party workers and leaders.
He arrived in Lahore via PIA flight PK-758 from London. He left for London on April 10 after getting bail in the Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.
He was met at the airport by PML-N workers, who also gathered outside his house in Model Town. Upon his arrival he was showered with rose petals and workers chanted slogans for him.
PML-N leaders like Ahsan Iqbal and Amir Muqam were among several others who visited him Sunday morning.
TOPICS:
Lahore
Shehbaz Sharif
