HOME > News

PML-N workers celebrate Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore arrival

27 mins ago
He reached Lahore Sunday morning



PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan Sunday morning and was greeted by party workers and leaders. 

He arrived in Lahore via PIA flight PK-758 from London. He left for London on April 10 after getting bail in the Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

He was met at the airport by PML-N workers, who also gathered outside his house in Model Town. Upon his arrival he was showered with rose petals and workers chanted slogans for him.

PML-N leaders like Ahsan Iqbal and Amir Muqam were among several others who visited him Sunday morning.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Lahore Shehbaz Sharif


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
lahore, shehbaz sharif, shahbaz sharif, pml-n, london
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.