PML-N supporter injured after being hit by Shehbaz’s car

A PML-N supporter was injured on Thursday after being hit by party president Shehbaz Sharif’s car outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The man’s foot was hurt and he has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Opposition leader Shehbaz had come to meet his brother, Nawaz Sharif, at the jail. The former premier is completing his jail sentence in the Al Azizia Steels Mills case. He was convicted by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and other family members have also come to meet him.

The PML-N has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

On June 13, a vehicle carrying Maryam’s security guards was hit by a train outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. Maryam had gone to meet her father at the prison and her guards parked the vehicle near the railway tracks. No one injured in the accident.

