PML-N files reference seeking Zartaj Gul’s disqualification for misusing power

The PML-N has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking the removal of Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

The petition was filed on Monday by PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt. The petition seeks Gul’s disqualification over misuse of power and lying.

Gul was recently directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw the letter she wrote to the National Counter Terrorism Authority to have her sister appointed as a director.

The PML-N is arguing in its petition that Gul’s actions were tantamount to misuse of power and her position. She also lied that her sister had completed her PhD, which she hasn’t argues the petition.

They have challenged her position as an elected member of parliament under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

