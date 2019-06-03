HOME > News

PML-N files reference seeking Zartaj Gul’s disqualification for misusing power

2 hours ago

Photo: Zartaj Gul/Facebook

The PML-N has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking the removal of Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul. 

The petition was filed on Monday by PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt. The petition seeks Gul’s disqualification over misuse of power and lying.

Gul was recently directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw the letter she wrote to the National Counter Terrorism Authority to have her sister appointed as a director.

Related: PM directs Zartaj Gul to withdraw letter for sister’s appointment

The PML-N is arguing in its petition that Gul’s actions were tantamount to misuse of power and her position. She also lied that her sister had completed her PhD, which she hasn’t argues the petition.

They have challenged her position as an elected member of parliament under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ECP zartaj gul


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Zartaj Gul, ECP, shabnam gul, pti, nacta, pml-n,
 
MOST READ
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.