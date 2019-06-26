Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

PML-N divided into the Nawaz and Shehbaz leagues: Sheikh Rashid

1 min ago
 

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Wednesday that the PML-N will disintegrate in the coming months.

The PML-N is divided into the Shehbaz and Nawaz leagues and the Sharif family is fighting behind closed doors, the minister told reporters outside parliament house on Wednesday.

He said that unity among members of the Sharif family was only limited to the television screens.

Commenting on the opposition’s multiparty conference, Rashid said that the opposition parties had no strategy to launch a protest movement against the government.

“I think that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is being cheated,” he said.

The railways minister claimed that the budget would be passed and the opposition will get less than 20 votes against it.

TOPICS:
PML-N Sheikh Rashid
 
