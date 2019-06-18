Tuesday, June 18, 2019  | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

PM to attend UNGA session in New York in September

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent the country at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly to be held in New York this September, the government announced on Tuesday.

“Pakistan’s brief delegation will comprise the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister to avoid burden on the national exchequer,” Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan, in the cabinet meeting, explained to the members initiatives that he has personally taken for austerity, keeping in view the current economic challenges faced by the country and advised them to set an example for others by adopting a simple lifestyle.

Briefing the media about cabinet decisions along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar, Dr Awan said that the premier has set an example of austerity by saving 32% funds allocated for Prime Minister House in the outgoing budget.

