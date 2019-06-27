Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
PM says he didn’t violate any rules during Ghotki visit

9 mins ago
 

Photo: PTI/Facebookimr

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he didn’t violate any rules during his visit to Ghotki on June 19. His lawyer, Babar Awan, submitted on Thursday his reply to the Election Commission’s show-cause notice.

On June 20, a notice was issued to the premier for violating the rules of the upcoming by-elections in Ghotki’s NA-205 on the complaint of Abdul Bari Pitafi, who is contesting the by-election. Pitafi said that the PM violated Paragraph 17 of the rules issued for the by-election. The said paragraph bars the president, prime minister, Senate chairman and deputy chairman, MNAs, MPAs, the National Assembly speaker, governors, chief ministers, mayors and ministers from participating in the election campaign in “any manner whatsoever”.

PM Khan says that he visited Ghotki to condole with the family of former narcotics control minister Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar. He has not violated any provision of the code of conduct for the by-elections proposed in Ghotki, the reply says.

Related: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM for violating election rules

He even clarified that he did not participate in any political programme or rally during the visit. He didn’t even make any political statement. The complaint against the PM is “malicious, scandalous and baseless” and it is an attempt to illegally influence the election campaign, according to the reply.

The reply says that Imran Khan reserves the right to file a proper complaint for the initiation of proceedings against the complainant for making a false and dishonest statement before the commission.

He has asked for the show-cause notice to be withdrawn.

ECP ghotki PM Imran Khan
 
Ghotki, Ghotki by-election, ECP, PM Khan, Imran Khan
 
