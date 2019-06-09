PM Khan wants the budget to be ‘people-friendly’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for the upcoming of the budget to be ‘people-friendly’. He wants the focus to be on providing jobs to the youth in merged districts and upliftment of the undeveloped areas.

The premier chaired a session at Bani Gala on Sunday before the budget is presented in the National Assembly. An economic team briefed PM Khan about the salient features of the budget.

Imran Khan said that relief should be provided to the oppressed classes.

The PTI leadership even discussed the different ways to provide more facilities to the people and government employees.

They even mulled over a strategy to hand the lawyers boycott on June 14 against the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The meeting was attended by Finance Adviser Hafeez Shaikh, FBR Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi, and State Bank Governor Raza Baqar. The chief ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and their spokespersons attended it too.

Health tax

The government has decided to impose health tax on cigarettes and cold drinks. It will be a part of the budget for next year, 2019-2020.

Tax worth Rs10 will be imposed on a pack of 20 cigarettes, said Babar Atta, who is the adviser for tobacco control. He remarked that tax will be imposed on carbonated drinks too. The government will charge Rs1 on 250ml bottles. The government hopes to earn tax worth Rs50 billion.

The tax is being implemented to discourage people from smoking, remarked Atta.

The money will be used to provide free medical treatment to people using Sehat cars, he explained. Sehat Insaf Card allows one household to get medical treatment up to Rs720,000 from a private or a government hospital.

