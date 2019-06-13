PM Khan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan today (Thursday) at the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov invited PM Khan to attend the two-day summit, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier will address two sessions of the meeting and interact with other leaders to improve cooperation. The leaders of the SCO, Observer States and international organizations will also attend the summit.

Related: PM Khan urges Pakistanis to make use of amnesty scheme

Pakistan became a member of the SCO in 2017, participating at all levels in various SCO mechanisms including foreign affairs, defence, national security, economy and trade, science and technology and innovation, youth and women Empowerment, tourism and media.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Bishkek last month.

Pakistan granted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane permission to cross Pakistani airspace to attend the event. However, Modi is not scheduled to meet PM Khan on the sidelines of the summit.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.