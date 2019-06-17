HOME > Politics

PM Khan speaks to Sami Ibrahim after slap controversy

16 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with Bol TV anchorperson Sami Ibrahim a few days after Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry slapped him, Radio Pakistan reported Monday.

According to state-run radio, the prime minister told Sami Ibrahim that his party doesn’t “encourage such individual acts which intentionally or unintentionally undermine someone’s self-esteem and hurt anyone’s feelings”.

The difference of opinion should not be taken to the level of personal enmity, the premier said.

Chaudhry has admitted that he slapped Ibrahim.

According to BBC Urdu, Ibrahim and Chaudhry came face-to-face at a wedding Thursday night in Faisalabad.

The minister told BBC Urdu that he slapped Ibrahim after he got angry. Chaudhry said that he made a new advertisement policy when he was minister for information and divided the channels into A, B, C and D categories on the basis of ratings. Ibrahim, he said, approached him and asked him to put his channel into category A and asked for an adjustment of Rs20 million.

Chaudhry said that Ibrahim ran a campaign against him and tried to blackmail him when he [Chaudhry] declined.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, said that he was sitting with PTI MNA Farrukh Habib, FIA DG Bashir Memon as well as journalists Rauf Klasra and Arshad Sharif at a wedding when he heard someone using abusive language.

He claimed that Chaudhry slapped him without saying a word.  The anchorperson has denied that he asked for Rs20 million. He claimed that he has evidence that the federal minister was conspiring against the government but the minister responded with a slap instead of responding to the reports.

