PM Khan on Altaf’s arrest: ‘Allah is being too kind’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Allah is being too kind towards Pakistan while responding to the recent arrests of different political leaders.

We will benefit from the arrests of these people, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Related: MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London

MQM founder Altaf Hussain was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on Tuesday. It was confirmed by London’s Metropolitan Police. This is the third big arrest in the last two days.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was arrested by the NAB in Lahore after he withdrew his bail application. On Monday, the former president Asif Ali Zardari was also arrested by the NAB.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.