HOME > Politics

PM Khan on Altaf’s arrest: ‘Allah is being too kind’

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Allah is being too kind towards Pakistan while responding to the recent arrests of different political leaders. 

We will benefit from the arrests of these people, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of PTI’s parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Related: MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London

MQM founder Altaf Hussain was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on Tuesday. It was confirmed by London’s Metropolitan Police. This is the third big arrest in the last two days.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was arrested by the NAB in Lahore after he withdrew his bail application. On Monday, the former president Asif Ali Zardari was also arrested by the NAB.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
altaf hussain asif ali zardari PM Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
PM Imran Khan, Imran Khan, Altaf Hussain, budget, Asif Ali Zardari
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.