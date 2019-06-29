PM Khan is scared of being called ‘selected’: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scared of being called “selected”, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

On June 27, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser shut off the mic of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif after he violated the parliament’s code of conduct and referred to PM Imran Khan as “selected”. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has barred MNAs from using the word ‘selected’ while speaking about PM Imran Khan in parliament. “All members of the assembly become a part of it after securing votes,” Suri said. ” No one should use this word in the assembly. It is an insult to the parliament.”

“Khan sahab can only make speeches in an empty parliament,” she said on Saturday while responding to his speech in National Assembly. She remarked that the premier is scared of Shehbaz. “He kept looking at Shehbaz’s chair fearing that he will come any minute,” she claimed.

Related: Ruckus in parliament as Shehbaz refers to PM as ‘selected’

PM Khan has blamed Shehbaz for the increase in fuel and electricity prices in the last 10 months.

“If the premier is speaking the truth, then he should’ve spoken in front of Shehbaz,” Aurangzeb remarked.

She said that lies are told when people make speeches on containers and not in parliament.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.