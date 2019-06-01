PM Imran meets Saudi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting with Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah-Al-Makarramah. #Pakistan 🇵🇰#SaudiArabia 🇸🇦#OICMakkahSummit #OICSummit pic.twitter.com/KT3NTpj1ir — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 31, 2019

Both the leaders met at the venue of the 14th Islamic Summit of the OIC held in Makkah, a PM Office statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is among the leaders from across the Muslim world gathered in Mecca to attend the international event.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue, he was received by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who also chaired the session themed, “Hand in Hand toward the Future”.

Before moving to the conference hall, the prime minister joined the participating leaders for a group photo with the Saudi King.

