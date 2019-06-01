HOME > Geopolitics

PM Imran meets Saudi Crown Prince

2 hours ago

Photo: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties on Saturday.

Both the leaders met at the venue of the 14th Islamic Summit of the OIC held in Makkah, a PM Office statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is among the leaders from across the Muslim world gathered in Mecca to attend the international event.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue, he was received by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who also chaired the session themed, “Hand in Hand toward the Future”.

Before moving to the conference hall, the prime minister joined the participating leaders for a group photo with the Saudi King.

