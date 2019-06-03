PM expresses anger over Zartaj Gul’s role in sister’s appointment

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Monday anger over the role of Minister of Climate Change Zartaj Gul in using her influence to get her sister appointed as NACTA director.

A day earlier, he had directed Gul to withdraw her letter written to the National Counter Terrorism Authority for the appointment of her sister, Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haque had tweeted.

During the cabinet meeting, he directed the ministers to not misuse their office.

The controversy arose on Saturday after Gul’s sister, Shabnam Gul, was appointed director of NACTA for three years. She was working as an assistant professor at the Lahore College for Women University and was sent to NACTA as a Grade-19 officer on deputation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: