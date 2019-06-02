PM directs Zartaj Gul to withdraw letter for sister’s appointment

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Climate Change Minister Zartaj Gul to withdraw her letter written to the National Counter Terrorism Authority for the appointment of her sister, Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haque tweeted on Sunday.

He remarked that the appointment was “against the ethics of PTI which has always opposed nepotism.” Haque said that no one in the PTI government can use their position for the promotion of their relatives and friends.

The controversy arose on Saturday after Gul’s sister, Shabnam Gul, was appointed director of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) for three years. She was working as an assistant professor at the Lahore College for Women University and was sent to NACTA as a Grade-19 officer on deputation.

It has yet to be decided if Shabnam will be removed from the post or not.

Many people reported that Zartaj Gul used her post to get her sister the appointment. Fawad Chaudhry, the minister for science and technology, took to Twitter to defend her appointment and said: “she is a PhD in terrorism and FATA and [was] selected after interviews”.

According to a Dawn article from 2007, Punjab University disqualified Shabnam and cancelled her studentship as a researcher in the MPhil programme on charges of plagiarism. This means she was not allowed to teach at the university in the future.

