PM decides to give MQM-P another ministry in the federation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give another ministry to its ally, the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the premier with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem at the PM Office on Tuesday. It is not yet clear, however, which ministry will be offered to the party.

According to the PM Office, it was also decided to announce development packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.

A committee was formed to implement these decisions. Naseem and Ismail will be part of it. They have been tasked with preparing a draft plan and submitting it to the premier in two days.

PM Khan emphasised on giving more powers to the Karachi and Hyderabad mayors too.

He said Karachi majorly contributes to the country’s development. It cannot be side-lined, he added.

Currently, the MQM-P has two federal ministries: law and information technology.

