PM congratulates cricket team on win against Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Saturday night to congratulate the Pakistan team on their three-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan,” he wrote on the social media site. “I also especially want to congratulate Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today and against India earlier,” he added.

Afghanistan kept Pakistan on its toes during Saturday’s match and Pakistan beat the side by three wickets and just two balls to spare.

The win lifts Pakistan into fourth place in the 10-team table and has kept their semi-final hopes alive.

