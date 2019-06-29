PIA passengers offloaded after emergency slide inflates at Beijing airport

Fifty passengers were offloaded off a PIA flight at the Beijing airport after the plane’s emergency chute deployed. The passengers who were offloaded were seated in the section where the chute deployed.

The PIA flight PK-853 from Tokyo to Beijing and Islamabad was parked at the Beijing airport and was loading the in-flight meals when the emergency slide was deployed.

This incident caused a delay of nearly three hours, however, the delayed passengers were provided with hotel accommodation.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident to be completed by Monday and suspended the cabin crew responsible. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty as per the airline’s rules.

On June 7, a PIA flight from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed for over seven hours and its passengers offloaded after a woman mistakenly opened the emergency exit while the plane was on the runway. The woman said she believed it was the door to the bathroom.

