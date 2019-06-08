PIA offloads 37 passengers after woman mistakenly opens emergency exit

A PIA flight from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed for over seven hours on Friday and its passengers offloaded after a woman mistakenly opened the emergency exit while the plane was on the runway.

The woman said she believed it was the door to the bathroom.

The flight PK-702, was returning to Islamabad from Manchester. When the emergency exit was opened, the emergency chute deployed. The passengers were offloaded as was their luggage.

The PIA spokesperson said they were all put up at hotels and accommodated on the next flight. The PIA CEO has ordered an investigation into the incident.

