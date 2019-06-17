PIA approaches court so it can to hire more people

The Pakistan International Airline approached on Monday the Supreme Court so that it is able to hire more people.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Azmat Saeed, was hearing the national airlines petitions in the privatisation case.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that PIA already more than enough employees.

PIA’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari told the court that a stay was ordered against PIA hiring more people on March 31. The administration was then changed. Then, another bench ordered that all PIA employees in Karachi should be regularised, he said.

The bench asked him why the court wasn’t informed of the stay order. It is not possible that the same court has given two contradictory orders, remarked Justice Saeed.

Bukhari said that second order came when the case was being heard in Karachi and he wasn’t representing PIA.

The court ordered PIA to file a petition against the regularisation of its employees.

The lawyer submitted the PIA’s response to the audit report too. It will be better if the PIA decides about it 10-year audit on its own, said Justice Saeed. “It’s time PIA started to pick up its own weight.”

The case has been adjourned indefinitely.

