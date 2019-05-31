Petrol price increased to Rs112 per litre

The government has approved the summary by the OGRA for an increase in petrol prices.

Petrol will now cost Rs112.68 after an increase of Rs4.26.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased to Rs126.82, light diesel will cost Rs88.62 and kerosene oil will cost Rs98.46.

The new prices will be implemented from June 1 (Saturday).

The OGRA in its summary forwarded on Friday had recommended an increase of Rs8.53 per litre in petrol prices, Rs8.99 in diesel, Rs1.68 in light diesel, and Rs1.69 in kerosene oil.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.