Petition seeking proper care for Kaavan filed in court

12 mins ago

Kaavan was temporarily held in chains in 2002 because zookeepers were concerned about increasingly violent tendencies. Photo: AFP

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up a petition seeking proper care of Kaavan the elephant in Marghazar Zoo.

During the hearing, counsel for Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) said zoos in Pakistan were not as per international standards.

Justice Minallah remarked that in a situation when the government could not provide living environment to animals, they might be shifted to sanctuaries.

The court issued notices to the MCI, Capital Development Authority and other respondents and sought their reply within two weeks.

Earlier in February, MCI had conditionally decided to release Kaavan if an international charity organisation helped upgrade the zoo.

The 34-year-old Asian elephant is suffering from “mental illness” and without a better habitat his future is bleak even if a long-promised new mate finally arrives, experts have said.

Outrage over Kaavan’s treatment went global – with a petition garnering over 200,000 signatures – after it emerged he was being chained at the Islamabad Zoo.

