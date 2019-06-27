Peshawar High Court bars KP CM from issuing development funds

The Peshawar High Court barred on Thursday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan from issuing development funds.

KP opposition members from the Awami National Party, PML-N and PPP had approached the court against the chief minister. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and Justice Ijaz Anwar heard the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that KP CM had issued Rs1 billion to government MPAs and gave opposition members nothing.

Khan said he didn’t know anything about this. He said he would consult his legal team.

The court issued a notice to the provincial government and adjourned the hearing till July 10.

