Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Peshawar High Court bars KP CM from issuing development funds

51 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Peshawar High Court barred on Thursday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan from issuing development funds.

KP opposition members from the Awami National Party, PML-N and PPP had approached the court against the chief minister. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and Justice Ijaz Anwar heard the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that KP CM had issued Rs1 billion to government MPAs and gave opposition members nothing.

Related: Sindh govt proposes Rs1b cut in KMC budget

Khan said he didn’t know anything about this. He said he would consult his legal team.

The court issued a notice to the provincial government and adjourned the hearing till July 10.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Mahmood Khan Peshawar high court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
KP, CM, Mehmood Khan, development funds, peshawar high court, opposition, kp assembly, khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.