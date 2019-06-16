Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 12 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Peshawar district govt dumps 220 litres of substandard milk
Abdul Rahman
5 hours ago
A milk seller was also arrested
The Peshawar district administration conducted a raid on Pajagi Road on Sunday and dumped 220 litres of substandard milk.
One milk seller was also arrested.
Officials had the milk tested at a laboratory, where it was found that too much water had been mixed in to the milk.
The Peshawar deputy commissioner said that they will be taking action against people mixing things in with milk.
TOPICS:
milk
Peshawar
