People don’t understand the concept of life imprisonment: chief justice

2 hours ago

Photo: Supreme Court of Pakistan

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa thinks that people have misunderstood the concept of life imprisonment. 

People think a life sentence is only for 25 years, he remarked while hearing on Monday a review application against a death sentence.

“A life sentence means that a person will have to live in prison for as long as that person is alive,” he said. If people understood its real meaning then they would file applications seeking the death sentence instead, he said.

A three-member bench, also comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, dismissed the review application of Abdul Qayyum and upheld his death sentence. He has been convicted of killing a man during a robbery.

A trial court and high court had sentenced him to death as well.

In 2001, Ali Sher, Abdul Waheed and Qayyum stole a car from a man, named Mirdad, and ran away. Mirdad hung onto the car to stop them. The suspects opened fire at him and he was killed.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had converted the sentence of Waheed into a life sentence. Qayyum had filed a review application seeking the same.

