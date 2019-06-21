Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online

The Federal Board of Revenue launched an online tax profiling system on Friday which contains all financial details of over 53 million citizens.

This includes your assets, income, savings, expenses and foreign travel information.

Every citizen can view their financial profile by paying Rs500.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar says that tax notices will be sent using this portal. “FBR intends to keep every citizen’s personal information private, therefore the online portal has a two-step verification process,” he said.

FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said that the data on the portal has been compiled with the help of NADRA. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad to introduce the new tax system.

He said the data will be used for the assessment of individuals by using the added information on their lifestyle, expenses and wealth.

Zaidi said this portal is in no way intended to intimidate people nor does it serve to notify tax payments. “The purpose is to cross-check and rectify any mistakes made during the filing of tax returns,” he said.

Who can use this service?

This service can be used if you:

Are a Pakistani national and hold a valid CNIC/NICOP Have a PTA registered mobile number (for citizens residing in Pakistan only) Have an email address (for citizens living abroad) Pay Rs500 either through e-sahulat or a credit/debit card Are above or 18 years of age

How does it work?

Anyone can access their financial profile by going onto the portal and typing in their CNIC and mobile phone numbers. A text message will then be sent to your PTA-registered mobile phone with a code that you can enter into the portal to continue.

As per FBR, June 30 is the last day to avail the tax amnesty scheme with no further extensions.

