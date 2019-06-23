Parey Hut Love trailer looks all too familiar

The much-awaited trailer for Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Love seems all too familiar. If you watch it, then it will remind of other Pakistani and Indian movies, such as Ho Mann Jahan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that we have seen before.

The two-minute trailer is a whirlwind of romance, drama, and entertainment and has many cameos from well-known faces. Meera, Fawad Khan, Cybil Chaudhry, Sonya Jehan, and Mahira Khan all can be seen in the trailer.

Sheheryar Munawar essays the role of an actor who is being pressured by his family to get married. He really isn’t into the character till he meets Saniya (played by Maya Ali), but she is already engaged to someone.

Saniya’s entry in the trailer is taken straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie with clay lamps being used to bring focus to her face.

The trailer showcases the budding romance between Sheheryar and Maya as they take a trip to somewhere in a bus with other characters played by Ahmed Ali Butt and Zara Noor Abbas. There is a scene in which Maya’s character asking Sheheryar if he is in love with her. “Kahin ishq wishq ke chakkar mei toh nahi parh gaye na? Parhna bhi mat,” the dialogue echoes. [I hope you are not in love. Don’t get involved in that]. It will most definitely remind you of the scene in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil when Anushka Sharma’s character tells Ranbir Kapoor that she just wants to be friends with him. “Pyaar mei junoon hai, par dosti mei sukoon hai,” she says. [There is passion in love, but peace in friendship].

The entire plot of Saniya being engaged to someone is very similar to Anushka marrying Fawad’s character in the Karan Johar movie.

A problematic scene is shown when Sheheryar exerts his dominance over Saniya for not loving him back. He confronts her about their equation and holds her tightly. She tells him that he is hurting her and he responds that he is hurt too. The same troupe of a ‘wounded’ lover is repeated time and again in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil too. Ranbir Kapoor’s character cannot take Anushka’s rejection and he keeps on abusing and physically hurting her.

Mahira Khan enters as a breath of fresh air amidst the drama. It will definitely remind of Aishwariya’s entry in Ae Dil.

The movie also stars Hina Dilpazeer, Nadeem Baig, Rachel Viccaji, Frieha Altaf and Frieha’s daughter, Parisheh James.

It will release on Eidul Azha.

