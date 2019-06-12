Parents win as schools restricted to increase fees by 5%

Private schools have been barred from increasing their fees by more than 5% a year.

The case was filed by owners of private schools asking for legal approval to increase school fees by 15% to 20% every year. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that it is illegal to do so.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan read out the reserved verdict.

The top court upheld the verdict of the Sindh High Court and overturned the Lahore’s High Court’s verdict in favour of the private schools.

The schools have been ordered to return or adjust the extra amount they charged parents since the first ruling in the case.

The court said, however, that the fees will be charged according to the rules of private schools.

