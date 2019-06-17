HOME > Local

Pakpattan man admits to raping, murdering relative’s daughter: police

3 hours ago

The body of a four-year-old child was found in the corn fields near her house in Pakpattan’s Maghar village on Monday. She had been missing for the last 24 days.

According to the police, the child was kidnapped outside her house, raped and then murdered by one of her relatives and neighbours.

More than 50 people were arrested after she was reported missing. The prime suspect confessed to murdering the child during interrogation.

The suspect is a first cousin of the girl’s mother.

Related: Six suspects arrested in Farishta murder case

DPO Ibadat Nisar said that suspect told them where he buried the body.

The suspect, speaking in Punjabi, said that he took the child to the fields and raped her. “I strangled her because she was screaming a lot,” he said.

DNA samples have been sent to the forensic lab.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
child abuse pakpattan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakpattan rape, child abuse, violence against women, police,
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.