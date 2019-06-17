Pakpattan man admits to raping, murdering relative’s daughter: police

The body of a four-year-old child was found in the corn fields near her house in Pakpattan’s Maghar village on Monday. She had been missing for the last 24 days.

According to the police, the child was kidnapped outside her house, raped and then murdered by one of her relatives and neighbours.

More than 50 people were arrested after she was reported missing. The prime suspect confessed to murdering the child during interrogation.

The suspect is a first cousin of the girl’s mother.

DPO Ibadat Nisar said that suspect told them where he buried the body.

The suspect, speaking in Punjabi, said that he took the child to the fields and raped her. “I strangled her because she was screaming a lot,” he said.

DNA samples have been sent to the forensic lab.

